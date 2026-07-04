Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,970 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 42,744 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Strs Ohio's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strs Ohio's holdings in Chevron were worth $168,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $169.06 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $145.58 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The firm's 50-day moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Chevron's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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