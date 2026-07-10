Stryker Corporation $SYK is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s 9th Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,548 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $31,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,610 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,634 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $158,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $392.87.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $326.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $309.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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