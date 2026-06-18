Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,853 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DJE Kapital AG bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $301.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $314.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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