Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,286 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Stryker were worth $21,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE SYK opened at $314.81 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $310.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here