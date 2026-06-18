Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,412 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Down 3.0%

SYK stock opened at $301.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $314.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.38. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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