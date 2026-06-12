Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Services' portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services' holdings in Stryker were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,272,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 104.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,389,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,045,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $305.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Evercore set a $355.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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