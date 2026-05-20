Stryker Corporation $SYK Stock Position Increased by Atle Fund Management AB

Atle Fund Management AB lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,835 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.0% of Atle Fund Management AB's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atle Fund Management AB's holdings in Stryker were worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Czech National Bank increased its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $317.81 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $327.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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