Styrax Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Styrax Capital LP reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,347 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 6.1% of Styrax Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $87,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vertiv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP increased its position in Vertiv by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of VRT opened at $290.29 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $313.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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