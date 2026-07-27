Styrax Capital LP Takes $41.27 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Styrax Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,268,000. Cloudflare makes up about 2.9% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Cloudflare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cloudflare alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NET opened at $262.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,050.87, a P/E/G ratio of 202.42 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.73 and a 200-day moving average of $212.48.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NET. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.19.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total value of $5,618,199.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,425 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,391,291.75. This trade represents a 35.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 564,903 shares of company stock worth $127,356,194. Company insiders own 10.66% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here