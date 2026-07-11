Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 13,128 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,608 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $89,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Andrew Clark sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $146,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,596,479.26. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MANH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 483,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,416. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $247.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business had revenue of $282.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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