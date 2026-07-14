Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 21,402 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,853 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Astera Labs worth $32,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.75.

View Our Latest Report on ALAB

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at $25,859,700. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,882,106.96. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,691 shares of company stock valued at $507,675,380. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $362.05 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.30.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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