Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 25,067 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624,534 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Block worth $157,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,856,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,332,475.52. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,219 shares of company stock valued at $26,343,121. Corporate insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Block from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Block

More Block News

Here are the key news stories impacting Block this week:

Positive Sentiment: Block was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a signal that analysts see improving earnings prospects and potential near-term upside. Article Title

Block was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), a signal that analysts see improving earnings prospects and potential near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several Zacks momentum and value screens also added XYZ to their Strong Buy lists, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several Zacks momentum and value screens also added XYZ to their Strong Buy lists, reinforcing the recent bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary pointed to accelerating GPV growth in Square, suggesting Block’s merchant ecosystem is still expanding. Article Title

Analyst commentary pointed to accelerating GPV growth in Square, suggesting Block’s merchant ecosystem is still expanding. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by directors Brian Grassadonia and Anthony Mathew Eisen may weigh on sentiment, but the trades were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Article Title

Insider sales by directors Brian Grassadonia and Anthony Mathew Eisen may weigh on sentiment, but the trades were disclosed as part of pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Negative Sentiment: Block’s $45 million settlement over Cash App fraud-protection allegations could pressure the shares by keeping regulatory and reputational concerns in focus. Article Title

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

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