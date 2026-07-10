Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,924 shares of the company's stock after selling 500,989 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Airbnb worth $164,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,694,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,537,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,073,947 shares of the company's stock worth $824,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,455 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,146,272 shares of the company's stock worth $698,452,000 after purchasing an additional 981,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,803,669.70. This represents a 87.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,622,452 shares in the company, valued at $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325,429 shares of company stock valued at $321,925,435. 27.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8%

ABNB stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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