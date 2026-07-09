Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177,717 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Welltower worth $628,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 92.3% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.70 and a 52-week high of $239.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.53%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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