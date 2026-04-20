Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 353,065 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,323,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $19,040,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $258,739,000 after acquiring an additional 980,966 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $169,754.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 60,954 shares of company stock worth $6,228,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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