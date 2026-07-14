Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the bank's stock after selling 45,365 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Citizens BancShares worth $35,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 622 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the bank's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the bank's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,813.37 per share, with a total value of $957,459.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 64,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,237,017. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,573,868 in the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCA opened at $2,106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,034.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,020.98. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,623.76 and a 12-month high of $2,232.21.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $44.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $43.31 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $2,247.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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