Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. $PRME

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Prime Medicine logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its Prime Medicine stake by 9.4% in the first quarter, selling 304,713 shares and leaving it with 2.94 million shares valued at about $10.23 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high at 70.37%, with several other funds making large moves in Prime Medicine, including major increases from State Street, Balyasny Asset Management, and UBS Group.
  • Analyst views are mixed but lean positive: Prime Medicine has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $7.53, while the stock recently traded at $3.47 and the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Prime Medicine.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME - Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 304,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.63% of Prime Medicine worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,510 shares of the company's stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,884 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 6,426.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 3,076,489 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,634,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,620,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 700.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,583 shares of the company's stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 2,135,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Prime Medicine from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. New Street Research set a $8.00 price target on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Prime Medicine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $626.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. Prime Medicine had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 4,917.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prime Medicine

(Free Report)

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology. Genetic mutations implicated in disease are diverse and can range from errors of a single base, known as point mutations, to errors that extend beyond a single base, such as insertions, deletions, duplications, or combinations thereof.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prime Medicine Right Now?

Before you consider Prime Medicine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prime Medicine wasn't on the list.

While Prime Medicine currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines