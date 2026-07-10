Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $162.34 Million Stake in Crh Plc $CRH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,283 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 77,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CRH worth $162,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,042 shares of the construction company's stock worth $120,744,000 after purchasing an additional 221,107 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CRH by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in CRH by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in CRH by 23.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 648,129 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,711,000 after purchasing an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock worth $377,112,000 after purchasing an additional 752,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

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CRH Stock Up 1.3%

CRH stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $91.22 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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