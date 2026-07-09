Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $333.86 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,552,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 271,172 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $333,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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