Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $372.77 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182,418 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 1,439,580 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Uber Technologies worth $372,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.18.

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Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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