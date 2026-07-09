Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $525.01 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594,835 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 805,446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $525,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Diversified Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,673,000 after buying an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,446,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 283,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,770,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to $102 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside.

Bank of America raised its price target on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) to $102 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: UBS also maintained a buy rating and lifted its target to $104, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for WFC.

UBS also maintained a buy rating and lifted its target to $104, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for WFC. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, and preview notes suggest investors are focused on net interest margin trends and possible earnings strength.

Wells Fargo is expected to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 14, and preview notes suggest investors are focused on net interest margin trends and possible earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Broader enthusiasm for financial stocks ahead of Q2 results is supporting the group, with analysts pointing to strong trading and fee income trends across large banks.

Broader enthusiasm for financial stocks ahead of Q2 results is supporting the group, with analysts pointing to strong trading and fee income trends across large banks. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage of Wells Fargo with a market perform rating, which adds a more cautious voice but does not materially change the overall positive analyst tone.

Raymond James initiated coverage of Wells Fargo with a market perform rating, which adds a more cautious voice but does not materially change the overall positive analyst tone. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo’s recent bond issuance activity and valuation discussions suggest investors are also weighing capital-market activity and fair-value arguments, but these items are not as immediate a catalyst as earnings.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. KGI Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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