Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $637.96 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 103,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Applied Materials worth $637,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 134,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,176,236,570.46. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $570.50 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $739.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $509.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $452.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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