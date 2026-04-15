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Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $65.98 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Ulta Beauty logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4%, selling 3,817 shares and leaving it with 109,058 shares valued at about $65.98 million (≈0.25% of the company) at quarter-end.
  • Ulta slightly beat quarterly expectations with $8.01 EPS vs. $7.93 est. and revenue of $3.90 billion (vs. $3.81B est.), set FY2026 guidance of $28.05–28.55 EPS, and carries a MarketBeat consensus of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $674.23.
  • Insiders remain small holders: Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares at $539.29 (a 15.94% cut to his position), while institutional investors own about 90.39% of Ulta's stock.
  • Interested in Ulta Beauty? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,058 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ulta Beauty worth $65,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 581,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $317,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,456 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 133,889 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $71,997,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $6,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 90.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,647 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $674.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.2%

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $533.09 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.48 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $606.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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