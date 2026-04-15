Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $80.22 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,161 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Expedia Group worth $80,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 3.5%

EXPE opened at $248.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.42.

View Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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