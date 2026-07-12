Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,208,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 203,226 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $61,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $472,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,897 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 201,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 859,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,938,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,267,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,241. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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