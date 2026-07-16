Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $2.38 Million in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at about $893,275,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth about $245,276,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,151,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,172,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,269,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOLS shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Down 3.7%

SOLS stock opened at $61.03 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is 33.71%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

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