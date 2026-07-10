Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,777 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Hilton Worldwide worth $151,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,963 shares of the company's stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company's stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.45.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $337.57 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $332.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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