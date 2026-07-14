Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,431 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,452 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Global Payments worth $36,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,014,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 112.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 1,206,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5,710.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 941,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $72,857,000 after buying an additional 925,099 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Global Payments by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,412,128 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $109,299,000 after buying an additional 683,524 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $93,443,000 after acquiring an additional 651,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Payments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.33.

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Global Payments Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:GPN opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.02%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

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