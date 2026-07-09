Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,360 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 91,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of International Business Machines worth $569,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.47.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE IBM opened at $302.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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