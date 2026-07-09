Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057,345 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,037 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Philip Morris International worth $505,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $187.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. Philip Morris International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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