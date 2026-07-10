Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 501,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Trimble worth $245,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.71 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here