Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874,369 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,094,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Roku worth $177,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 231.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler lowered Roku from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fox Advisors set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.71.

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Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.06%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 20,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $2,926,870.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,152. The trade was a 57.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $76,939.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,908.48. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,737 shares of company stock valued at $58,132,511. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Roku

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Roku Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

See Also

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