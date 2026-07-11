Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,980 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 27,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $129,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,505 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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