Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 135,909 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 135,909 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Marvell Technology worth $192,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,551,249 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,488,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Compass Point set a $190.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $260.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC set a $300.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $243.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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