Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 165,996 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,849 shares of the company's stock after selling 165,996 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of COPT Defense Properties worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 129,303 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company's 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the sale, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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