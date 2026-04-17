Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 26,925 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,353 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 26,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Textron worth $39,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,532 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Textron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,962 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the third quarter worth about $5,018,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 45.8% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 28,056 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $2,773,055.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 103,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,278,470.44. This represents a 21.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. This represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Textron to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Stock Down 0.2%

TXT opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Textron's payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

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