Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 38,584 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 38,584 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Caterpillar worth $930,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,385,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,572,681,000 after buying an additional 442,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,388,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 385,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,072,572,000 after acquiring an additional 94,524 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493,266 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,438,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $970.81.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0%

CAT stock opened at $949.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.88 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $925.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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