Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 56,984 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,988,887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 56,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Kimco Realty worth $44,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 60.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

Further Reading

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