Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 63,595 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,793 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $154,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 2.3%

CL stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The business's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.49%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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