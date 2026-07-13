Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 7,253 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,210 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,253 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $45,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $229.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $189.03 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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