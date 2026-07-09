Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 897,296 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,777,488 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 897,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of AT&T worth $544,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,668,862 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,050,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,930,000 after buying an additional 1,119,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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