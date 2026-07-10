Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,586 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Marriott International worth $171,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

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Marriott International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $372.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.99 and a 200 day moving average of $348.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.76 and a 52-week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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