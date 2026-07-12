Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,510 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 21,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Agilent Technologies worth $70,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,931 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Plan A Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,368. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $125.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Agilent Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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