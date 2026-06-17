Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,322 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of GE Vernova worth $159,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

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GE Vernova Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $982.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,012.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.14. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

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GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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