Summit Securities Group LLC Invests $855,000 in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $938.29 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $927.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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