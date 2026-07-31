SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 456,174 shares of the company's stock worth $10,008,000 after acquiring an additional 111,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,871 shares of the company's stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 101.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.33 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Baldwin Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Baldwin Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded estimates. Baldwin reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.46 consensus and up from $0.42 a year ago. Revenue rose 30.1% year over year to $492.9 million, narrowly surpassing the $492.3 million estimate. The Baldwin Insurance Group Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Baldwin reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.46 consensus and up from $0.42 a year ago. Revenue rose 30.1% year over year to $492.9 million, narrowly surpassing the $492.3 million estimate. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance is ahead of expectations. Management expects Q3 earnings of $0.42 to $0.46 per share, compared with the $0.41 analyst consensus. This suggests continued earnings momentum, although the range is broadly in line with recent performance. The Baldwin Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management expects Q3 earnings of $0.42 to $0.46 per share, compared with the $0.41 analyst consensus. This suggests continued earnings momentum, although the range is broadly in line with recent performance. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains favorable. A recently formed “golden cross,” in which the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day average, may support bullish technical sentiment. Baldwin Insurance Group Technical Outlook

A recently formed “golden cross,” in which the 50-day moving average moved above the 200-day average, may support bullish technical sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Growth was driven primarily by factors beyond organic expansion. Total revenue increased 30% year over year, but organic revenue growth was only 2%, a metric investors may monitor for evidence of sustainable underlying demand. The Baldwin Group Second Quarter Results

Total revenue increased 30% year over year, but organic revenue growth was only 2%, a metric investors may monitor for evidence of sustainable underlying demand. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern. Baldwin posted a negative net margin of 2.80%, which could limit the market’s reaction to the small EPS and revenue beats.

Baldwin posted a negative net margin of 2.80%, which could limit the market’s reaction to the small EPS and revenue beats. Negative Sentiment: Q3 revenue guidance is slightly below expectations. The $485 million–$495 million forecast has a midpoint of $490 million, below the $493.1 million consensus estimate. This softer outlook, combined with only 2% organic growth, likely helps explain why BWIN shares have decreased following the results.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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