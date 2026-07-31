SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires New Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,118 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $911,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,179,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,784,000 after acquiring an additional 571,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,753,798 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $72,653,000 after acquiring an additional 513,641 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,369,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,332,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth about $44,295,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Down 0.6%

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 106.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio is presently 327.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $1,041,512.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 573,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,666,893.66. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

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