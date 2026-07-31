SummitTX Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,559 SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,559 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Get SL Green Realty alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SL Green Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler set a $79.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SLG opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.01 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SL Green Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SL Green Realty wasn't on the list.

While SL Green Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here