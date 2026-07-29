SummitTX Capital L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

SummitTX Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 1,301.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,368 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,110 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,990 shares of the company's stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIRK. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.50 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 price objective on Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birkenstock

In other news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 60,000 shares of Birkenstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $2,524,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,572,706.71. The trade was a 49.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

Further Reading

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