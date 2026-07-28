SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys New Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,435,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned 0.14% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $55,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $54,785,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 885.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,732,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bath & Body Works from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.34% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

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